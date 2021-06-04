National Theatre adds All My Sons and A Midsummer Night's Dream to streaming platform

The National Theatre has added two further past shows to its streaming platform National Theatre At Home.

The Bridge Theatre's A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Old Vic Theatre's All My Sons will both be added to the site from today, with remote audiences able to watch both of the 2019 productions from devices and screens at their leasure.

All My Sons starred Sally Field and Bill Pullman as Joe and Kate Keller, with the cast also including Jenna Coleman (The Serpent) and Colin Morgan (The Fall).

A Midsummer Night's Dream had a cast including Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) and WhatsOnStage Award-winner Hammed Animashaun as Bottom.

There are now 23 productions in total available on the National Theatre At Home platform, with more added on a monthly basis.