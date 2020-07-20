Watch Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean and Megan Hilty sing a mash-up of Andrew Lloyd Webber songs

Three Broadway stars – Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty and Shoshana Bean – came together to perform a medley of Andrew Lloyd Webber love songs to support AIDS WALK.

The charity, which helps combat the AIDS epidemic, was forced to cancel its annual event this year while the Covid pandemic continues. Instead the organisation presented an online charity fundraiser – you can watch McPhee, Hilty and Bean's contribution below and donate here.

Appearing in the remainder of the concert are iconic performers including Bette Midler, Gloria Estefan, Jordin Sparks, Matt Bomer, as well as the US Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

McPhee and Hilty starred opposite one another in hit series Smash (which is being adapted into a stage musical, it has been confirmed), while Bean and McPhee have both taken on the role of Jenna in Waitress on Broadway.

Watch below: