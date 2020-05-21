A stage version of Smash is officially being developed

A new stage version of hit TV series Smash is in development, it has been revealed by producers.

The musical TV series, which starred Katharine McPhee (who originated the role of Jenna in Waitress in the West End), Jeremy Jordan, Megan Hilty and more, ran for 32 episodes from 2012.

The stage production will feature tunes by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (who were also responsible for all the TV series numbers) with a book by Bob Martin (The Prom) and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), and choreography by Joshua Bergasse (who was also attached to the TV show).

The piece, which will use some numbers from the TV series, follows writers Julia and Tom and actors Ivy and Karen as they attempt to mount a new musical, Bombshell, about the life of Marilyn Monroe.

The news was previously teased in 2015, but a release date for the stage show is still to be confirmed. Producers are Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt, and Neil Meron.

Spielberg has said that the show is "on its road to Broadway".