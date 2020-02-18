Watch Marisha Wallace sing "I Know Where I've Been" from Hairspray at musical's West End launch

Ahead of the West End return of Hairspray, some cast members performed a special launch concert at the Boulevard Theatre in Soho.

The piece stars Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad, Michael Ball as Edna Turnblad, Paul Merton as Wilbur Turnblad, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, Rita Simons as Velma von Tussle, Jonny Amies as Link Larkin, as well as Georgia Anderson (Amber von Tussle), Kimani Arthur (Little Inez), Dermot Canavan (Wilbur), Lori Haley Fox, Mari McGinlay, Ashley Samuels, Michael Vinsen and Imogen Bailey (Shelly), Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Nicholas Collier, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Winny Herbert, Chris Howell, Lily Laight, Hannah Grace Lawson, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Kibong Tanji, Amy West and Natalie Woods.

Hairspray the Musical will play until 30 August, with previews from 23 April and press night on 29 April. The show is based on the 1988 film of the same name, which starred Divine and Ricki Lake. It originally opened in 2002 on Broadway and won eight Tony Awards, with songs such as "You Can't Stop the Beat", "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "Good Morning Baltimore". The original London production in 2008 won four Olivier Awards.

Jack O'Brien will direct, with book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, choreography by Jerry Mitchell, costumes by William Ivey Long, set by David Rockwell and casting by Jill Green.