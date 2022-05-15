Line-up revealed for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

The line-up has been revealed for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration.

A variety of stage stars will take part in the televised event, being shown on ITV at 8pm tonight and broadcast from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Helen Mirren (The Audience) will take on the role of Elizabeth I (fitting, given she played Elizabeth II on stage) alongside Omid Djalili (Fiddler on the Roof) as The Herald in what will be the first of four "acts" charting the modern history of the nation.

Damian Lewis (Sylvia), Tom Cruise (Top Gun) and Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton) will all serve as hosts for the other three "acts" alongside performers including Maureen Lipman, Katherine Jenkins and David Jason.

Also set to appear are Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) – performing a rendition of Gary Barlow and Lloyd Webber's song "Sing". Lin-Manuel Miranda, he of Hamilton fame, is said to be collaborating on a special top-secret project with Lloyd Webber (as he revealed at the Met Gala earlier this year) – but we're waiting to see what form this will take – and whether or not it will be shown this evening – it may instead be set for the additional celebrations in June.

Outside of the world of performance, Ant and Dec, Joan Collins, Mo Farah, Alan Titchmarsh, Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Trevor McDonald are all attached to the evening, which is hosted by Phillip Schoefield and Julie Etchingham.

In total, more than 500 horses and 1,000 performers will take part in a 90-minute show.