Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Webber to collaborate on project for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Lin-Manuel Miranda will collaborate with Evita composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on a new project this summer.

Miranda revealed details on the red carpet for the 2022 Met Gala, where he also acted as co-chair. He stated that Lloyd Webber gave him a call recently ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, though details currently remain scant. It is likely the pair will concoct something musical.

The Hamilton creator and star broke records for his run-away success creating tunes for the film Encanto, following a string of well-received hits including the live-action adaptation of In the Heights and the critically acclaimed movie musical tick, tick...Boom! - a love-letter to artists striving to change the world through stage performance.

Miranda is currently working on a variety of new projects, including the live-action version of The Little Mermaid with Alan Menken.

The news comes following Lloyd Webber's recent announcement that he will close his new musical Cinderella in the West End – with many freshly contracted cast members caught unaware by the revelation and expressing dismay on social media.