Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda freestyle a song about life during lockdown

The brilliant online content during lockdowns continues!

This time around, hit Hamilton and In The Heights composer Lin-Manuel Miranda has freestyled a song for talkshow host Conan O'Brien about being in quarantine. Based on the theme of "Ok Boomer", the song can be watched below (the preamble ends at around 2 min 50).

Miranda has been busy during the lockdowns, reuniting the original Broadway cast of Hamilton and having a piano play-off with Andrew Lloyd Webber.