Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Webber have a living room piano play-off

The pair are housebound – but found new ways to raise money for charity

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Webber

They might both be couped up inside following advice on both sides of the Atlantic, but that hasn't stopped Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Webber from having a piano-based back-and-forth from their respective nations.

It all started after Lloyd Webber posted a video of himself performing 'All I Ask Of You", which Miranda re-shared. After this Lloyd Webber challenged Miranda to reply with another tune, so Miranda presented "Everything's Alright" from Jesus Christ Superstar. Miranda has since challenged Lloyd Webber to perform a number from Hamilton.

We wait to hear what Lloyd Webber replies with, and will be updating as this tense play-off continues.

(You can also donate money to relevant performing arts charities, as both have asked).

