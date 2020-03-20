Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Webber have a living room piano play-off

They might both be couped up inside following advice on both sides of the Atlantic, but that hasn't stopped Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Webber from having a piano-based back-and-forth from their respective nations.

It all started after Lloyd Webber posted a video of himself performing 'All I Ask Of You", which Miranda re-shared. After this Lloyd Webber challenged Miranda to reply with another tune, so Miranda presented "Everything's Alright" from Jesus Christ Superstar. Miranda has since challenged Lloyd Webber to perform a number from Hamilton.

We wait to hear what Lloyd Webber replies with, and will be updating as this tense play-off continues.

I didn't think I'd ever get such a response to this little tryout! Here I am in my own self-isolation. The song that came out on top was ‘All I Ask Of You' - ALW pic.twitter.com/NCSujNwBPd — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 19, 2020

Thanks mega maestro @Lin_Manuel, now it's your turn. Let's have a play off?! - ALW https://t.co/UIGRfJGHUf — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 19, 2020

PLAYOFF ACCEPTED!

Here's "Everything's Alright" from Jesus Christ Superstar.

Your move, @OfficialALW,

aka A-L Dubs.

(And of course, imagine a red bucket on this piano labeled https://t.co/d5YxoarPgB) https://t.co/ijOty38ymF pic.twitter.com/MTyCPMvqI2 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 20, 2020

(You can also donate money to relevant performing arts charities, as both have asked).