Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Webber have a living room piano play-off
The pair are housebound – but found new ways to raise money for charity
They might both be couped up inside following advice on both sides of the Atlantic, but that hasn't stopped Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Webber from having a piano-based back-and-forth from their respective nations.
It all started after Lloyd Webber posted a video of himself performing 'All I Ask Of You", which Miranda re-shared. After this Lloyd Webber challenged Miranda to reply with another tune, so Miranda presented "Everything's Alright" from Jesus Christ Superstar. Miranda has since challenged Lloyd Webber to perform a number from Hamilton.
We wait to hear what Lloyd Webber replies with, and will be updating as this tense play-off continues.
I didn't think I'd ever get such a response to this little tryout! Here I am in my own self-isolation. The song that came out on top was ‘All I Ask Of You' - ALW pic.twitter.com/NCSujNwBPd— Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 19, 2020
Thanks mega maestro @Lin_Manuel, now it's your turn. Let's have a play off?! - ALW https://t.co/UIGRfJGHUf— Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 19, 2020
PLAYOFF ACCEPTED!— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 20, 2020
Here's "Everything's Alright" from Jesus Christ Superstar.
Your move, @OfficialALW,
aka A-L Dubs.
(And of course, imagine a red bucket on this piano labeled https://t.co/d5YxoarPgB) https://t.co/ijOty38ymF pic.twitter.com/MTyCPMvqI2
(You can also donate money to relevant performing arts charities, as both have asked).