Watch Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda surprise young Hamilton fan over Zoom

Now here's one to warm the soul – as part of John Krasinski's new "Some Good News" YouTube show, two stars surprised a young fan over Zoom.

Aubrey was due to see the hit Broadway show Hamilton but with theatres locked down, had instead decided to watch Mary Poppins Returns at home and tweet about how sad she was about missing the American musical extravaganza.

But Krasinski wouldn't rest until Aubrey had her Hamilton moment and roped in the show's creator (as well as Poppins Returns co-star) Lin-Manuel Miranda to join Emily Blunt (his wife) in surprising the young musical fan online.

Watch below: