Lily James joins live Margaret Atwood event for new book The Testaments

Star of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Cinderella Lily James will join Margaret Atwood for a special one-off event at the National Theatre, to mark the publication of Atwood's new novel The Testaments.

James will appear as a special guest at the sold-out event at the National Theatre on 10 September alongside Atwood and novelist and journalist Samira Ahmed. The event is being beamed out to over 1300 venues across the UK, US and Canada, with delayed screenings planned in Australia and New Zealand. You can find a list of participating cinemas here.

Atwood will be interviewed about the book, The Handmaid's Tale's world of Gilead and more.

The Testaments is set in the same world as Atwood's previous hit The Handmaid's Tale and takes place 15 years after the initial book. The TV adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale has almost completed its third season on UK screens.

Atwood has also announced a six-venue tour to celebrate the launch of the novel.