LIFT musical revival – first look photos released
The hit show makes its return
Production images have been released for the new revival of LIFT!
The show, which runs to 18 June, is directed by Dean Johnson (he/him, BKLYN), with musical direction and new arrangements by Sam Young (he/him, White Christmas) and choreography by Annie Southall (she/her, The Jungle Book).
The piece follows a group of strangers in a lift as their lives converge for 54 seconds. It was first seen at the Soho Theatre in 2013, with a cast including Cynthia Erivo and George Maguire.
Appearing are Luke Friend (he/him, American Idiot) as Busker, alongside Hiba Elchikhe (she/her, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Secretary, McKnight (she/her, Heathers) as the French teacher, Jordan Broatch (they/them, Anyone Can Whistle) as Avatar and Marco Titus (he/him, Mandela – A New Musical) as BYT.
The cast is completed by three company members making their professional debuts – Cameron Collins (he/him) as the Ballet Dancer, Tamara Morgan (she/her) as the Lap Dancer and Chrissie Bhima (she/her) as Avatar
The creative team includes Andrew Exeter (he/him, High Fidelity) as production designer, Natalia Alvarez (she/her) as associate designer, Xinyi Du (she/her) as assistant designer and Eden Howes (she/her) as assistant director. Casting is by Pearson Casting.