Lea Salonga to tour the UK in 2022, including night at the Royal Albert Hall

Lea Salonga will kickstart a new tour with her solo show Dream Again in June 2022.

Salonga, who has performed in the likes of Les Misérables, Aladdin, and Mulan (as well as originating the role of Kim in Miss Saigon), will visit locations across Great Britain, with a night at the Royal Albert Hall on 28 June 2021.

Salonga said today: "I owe the UK audiences and fans so much of my success, after they took me to their hearts as Kim in Miss Saigon – which I will always be so grateful for."

Salonga will also be joined by her brother Gerard Salonga (resident conductor of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra) as musical director for the concert tour.

Salonga added: "Returning to the stage and to international touring will be an absolute thrill and I am so excited to get back to the UK, to meet fans again and to perform some of my all-time favourite songs."