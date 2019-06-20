John Malkovich, David Mamet and the Bitter Wheat cast opening night photos

The cast of Bitter Wheat celebrated with stars at the opening night of the show's West End run last night.

David Mamet's play stars John Malkovich as Barney Fein, a movie mogul, alongside a cast including Doon Mackichan, Ioanna Kimbook, Alexander Arnold, Zephryn Taitte, Matthew Pidgeon and Teddy Kempner.

Malkovich returns to the West End stage for the first time in 30 years to star in Mamet's piece which the writer himself directs. Bitter Wheat has designs from Christopher Oram and lighting from Neil Austin and the show runs until 21 September.

Sarah Crompton reviewed the show for WhatsOnStage saying Malkovich "Makes Fein truly repulsive, affecting a dull, threatening monotone of manipulation."