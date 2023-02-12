Jodie Comer wins the Best Performer in a Play Award

The winners of the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards are being announced tonight – and Jodie Comer has picked up the prize for Best Performer in a Play.

Produced by Empire Street Productions, Suzie Millers' piece follows a young barrister, Tessa, who has her life transformed by a single incident. WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton labelled the show "an unforgettable moment of theatre".

Comer's win in the first gender-neutral awards event comes ahead of her upcoming Broadway debut in Prima Facie, with the show beginning performances on 11 April at the 800-seat Golden Theatre, with opening night set for 23 April.

Directde by Justin Martin, he production has an original score by Rebecca Lucy Taylor (Self Eseteem),while the set and costume designer is Miriam Buether, lighting designer is Natasha Chivers, sound designers are Ben and Max Ringham, video is by William Williams for Treatment Studio.