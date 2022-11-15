Prima Facie with Jodie Comer reveals Broadway dates and venue

Prima Facie with Jodie Comer has set its Broadway dates and venue.

The critically lauded West End production of Suzie Miller's solo show will be transferring to New York in spring 2023, with Comer attached to star. For those on this side of the Altantic, it is currently available to stream following a record-breaking cinematic release.

Produced by Empire Street Productions, the piece follows a young barrister, Tessa, who has her life transformed by a single incident. WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton labelled the show "an unforgettable moment of theatre".

The production has an original score by Rebecca Lucy Taylor (Self Esteem),while the set and costume designer is Miriam Buether, lighting designer is Natasha Chivers, sound designers are Ben and Max Ringham, video is by William Williams for Treatment Studio. US general management is by 101 Productions Ltd.

The 100-minute solo drama will begin performances on 11 April at the 800-seat Golden Theatre, with opening night set for 23 April.