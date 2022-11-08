Prima Facie with Jodie Comer to be streamed on demand

Solo show Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer, will be streamed on the National Theatre at Home, it has been revealed.

The one-woman play follows a criminal barrister named Tessa (Comer) who has her world turned upside down following a sexual assault.

Alongside director Justin Martin, the creative team includes set and costume designer Miriam Buether and lighting designer Natasha Chivers, as well as sound designers Max and Ben Ringham, voice coach Kate Godfrey, and Treatment Studio, who supplied video design. The show also features composition by Self Esteem.

The show is also set to open on Broadway early next year, with more details to be revealed. The piece also broke box office records for its cinematic release during the summer.

For anyone outside of the USA, the piece will be available to watch from 15 November for a week, with captions in English and Spanish, BSL, and audio description all available.