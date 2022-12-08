23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards nominations led by My Neighbour Totoro, Oklahoma! and more

Nominations have been revealed for the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

As You Like It co-stars Leah Harvey and Alfred Enoch announced the 2023 nominees at the Green Room within @sohoplace, the West End's newest venue, for a total of 24 categories.

The RSC's production of My Neighbour Totoro leads the pack with a total of nine nominations, closely followed by Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at the Young Vic with eight nods - the most for any musical.

Other productions welcoming multiple nominations today include the Almeida Theatre hits Spring Awakening and Tammy Faye with six and five nods, respectively, whilst the David Tennant-led revival of Good also managed to secure five nominations.

Battling it out for the coveted Best New Musical prize will be Bonnie and Clyde, The Great British Bake Off Musical, Identical, The Band's Visit, The Osmonds: A New Musical and Tammy Faye, in an even spread of shows from across the UK. In the Best Musical Revival category, Oklahoma! faces competition from the likes of Billy Elliot, Grease, Legally Blonde, My Fair Lady and Spring Awakening.

Nominated for Best New Play, My Neighbour Totoro is up against Best of Enemies, A Different Stage, Eureka Day, Prima Facie and To Kill a Mockingbird, whilst Good will have to face off against the National Theatre productions of Blues for an Alabama Sky and The Crucible, as well as Cock, The Caucasian Chalk Circle and The Seagull to be crowned Best Play Revival.









A stellar line-up of performers were named in our gender-neutral acting categories, with Tennant (Good), Jodie Comer (Prima Facie), Jonathan Bailey (Cock), Carrie Hope Fletcher (The Caucasian Chalk Circle), Mei Mac (My Neighbour Totoro) and Rafe Spall (To Kill a Mockingbird) honoured in the Best Performer in a Play category, and Bonnie and Clyde co-stars Jordan Luke Gage and Frances Mayli McCann, Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde), Katie Brayben (Tammy Faye), Divina De Campo (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Charlie Stemp (Crazy for You) battling it out in the Best Performer in a Musical category.

In the supporting performer categories, Grease co-stars Jocasta Almgill and Paul French, Natalie McQueen (Bonnie & Clyde), Lauren Drew (Legally Blonde), John Owen-Jones (The Great British Bake Off Musical) and Marisha Wallace (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!) are set to go head-to-head on the musicals side, whilst Good co-stars Sharon Small and Elliot Levey, Jade Anouka (Cock), Gwyneth Keyworth (To Kill a Mockingbird), Natasha Magigi (The Clothes They Stood Up In) and Greg Tannahill (Good Luck, Studio) will compete in the straight play category.

The 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards will welcome back the prize for Best Takeover Performance after a lengthy absence, and will also introduce two brand-new categories: Best Professional Debut Performance and Best Concert Event.





You have until 10 January 2023 to cast your votes for the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards here.

The winners will be revealed in a special concert on 12 February 2023. You can purchase tickets here.