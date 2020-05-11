Jeremy Jordan leads cast of musical loosely based on Sleepy Hollow story – listen to it now

A brand new musical album has been released starring Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus and Krysta Rodriguez.

The musical, called Tarrytown, is loosely based on Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. It is composed by Adam Wachter and has orchestrations by Brian Usifer.

Also featured on the recording are Broadway musicians Paul Staroba (Piano), Summer Boggess (Cello), Jeff Roberts (Drums), Hiroko Taguchi (Violin), Lou Garrett (Guitar), and Alex Eckhardt (Bass).

The musical had its world premiere in California in 2017, with a reading then presented at MCC Theater in New York in 2018. The reading starred Jordan (Newsies), Mientus (The View UpStairs) and Rodriguez (The Addams Family).

You can listen to the album on all music platforms – including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music. All funds from the album will be donated to The Actors Fund to support their work helping the creative community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listen to the Spotify version here: