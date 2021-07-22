Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes to star in Bonnie and Clyde concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Exclusive: Bonnie and Clyde is back – for one night only!

The cult favourite, with music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black and a book by Ivan Menchell, follows ill-fated lovers and outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. It features the songs "Raise A Little Hell", "This World Will Remember Me" and "Made In America". Appearing on Broadway in 2011, with the musical previously playing for a week in the UK in 2017.

Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) and Laura Osnes (One Royal Holiday) will lead the cast, having appeared together in the show on Broadway in 2011 (Osnes was nominated for a Tony award for her performance). Further casting is to be revealed.

Produced by Fourth Wall Live, Bonnie and Clyde runs at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Tuesday 18 January 2022 at 7.30pm.

Jordan said to WhatsOnStage: "Bonnie and Clyde has become this cult favourite all around the world in the decade since we performed it on Broadway. We will have to tap into ourselves as we were ten years ago. I can't wait! The best audiences I've ever had have been in London, and I'll take any opportunity to since with Ms Osnes."

Osnes added: "I've never performed in London before, so I'm so excited to make my London debut with this reunion concert at the incredible Theatre Royal Drury Lane . It was an easy yes when I was asked to return to playing Bonnie and working with Jeremy!"

The concert is directed by Nick Winston with musical direction by Katy Richardson.

General on-sale begins on Friday 30 July at 10am.