Jamie Muscato and Melissa James to lead Moulin Rouge! in the West End

New casting has been announced for the ongoing run of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the West End.

From 17 October, Jamie Muscato (West Side Story) will assume the role of Christian, while Melissa James (The Magician's Elephant) will play Satine. Playing Zidler will be Matt Rixon (Hairspray).

Joining them will be Ian Carlyle (Porgy and Bess) who remains with the cast and takes over the role of Toulouse-Lautrec, Ben Richards (The Bill) as The Duke, Elia Lo Tauro (The Lion King, On Your Feet) who continues to play Santiago and Amy Thornton (Matilda) who continues with the cast and steps into the role of Nini.

Also cast are with recent graduate Tiago Dhondt Bamberger as Baby Doll, Hannah Jay-Allan (Tina) as Arabia, Elliotte Williams-N'Dure (Unfortunate) as La Chocolat, and Tanisha Spring (The Prince of Egypt) who will continue to play Alternate Satine.

The full cast will also include Michael Afemare, Yandrick Agius, Femi Akinfolarin, Ollie Augustin, Will Bozier, Robson Broad, Jonathan Cordin, Anthony Cragg, Katie Deacon, Fletcher Dobinson, Taofique Folarin, Honey Joseph, Alicia Mencía Lopez, Georgia Morgan, Nathaniel Morrison, Melissa Nettleford, Alice Readie, Ben Rutter, Craig Ryder, Elly Shaw, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Misty May Tindall, Jon Tsouras, Lily Wang, and Jason Leigh Winter.

The hit musical, which continues its run at the Piccadilly Theatre in London, is based on the much-loved turn-of-the-century film about a Parisian courtesan who falls in love with a writer. It starred Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. At the 74th Academy Awards it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two.

You can read WhatsOnStage's glowing review here, and watch the latest trailer below: