New Indecent Proposal musical to premiere at Southwark Playhouse

A brand new musical based on the novel Indecent Proposal will open at Southwark Playhouse in May.

The plot of Jack Engelhard's tale follows a married woman, Rebecca, who is offered a million dollars by a strange man to spend the night together. It was turned into a hit film in 1993, starring Demi Moore and Robert Redford.

Jacqui Dankworth (Into the Woods) will appear in the show as Annie and is joined by Norman Bowman (42nd Street) as Jonny, Rebecca's husband. The performers playing the roles of Rebecca and Larry are to be announced.

Indecent Proposal is directed by Charlotte Westenra with book and lyrics by Michael Conley, music by Dylan Schlosberg and produced by Neil Marcus. The production has musical direction by John Reddel, set and costume design by Anna Kelsey, lighting design by Hartley Kemp and movement by Jane McMurtrie.

It will make its debut at the south London theatre on 29 May, where it will run until 27 June.