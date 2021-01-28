Five explosive reasons you need to listen to Guy Fawkes the Musical Original Studio Cast Recording

A brand-new production of the life of the infamous Guy Fawkes is raring for the stage, after the successful release of the Original Studio Cast Recording in 2020. We spoke to the creative team behind the show to discover why this story is an unmissable and diverse adventure into the plot of 1605.









1. The new music bridges classic musical theatre with rock

The recently released cast recording features nearly 30 newly orchestrated songs and brings together a professional team of over 25 vocalists and musicians. Since 2017, this has been a labour of love for everyone involved and thankfully it has paid off. The album was recorded at The Playroom, Arundel in West Sussex and mastered by Andy Walters at Abbey Road Studios. We are delighted to share with WOS an exclusive music video of one of the title songs from the album, called "Where Is The Man For Me?" sung and performed by the immensely talented, Francesca Leyland (Les Misérables, The Light Princess).





2. A fully professional cast of over 25 performers

The recording features Adam Pearce (Prince of Egypt, Evita, Sunset Boulevard) as the infamous: Guy Fawkes. Supported by a stellar cast, including Francesca Leyland (Les Misérables, The Light Princess), Sandy Grigelis (Sister Act, Now That's What I Call The 80's) and Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton). All our musicians and ensemble are either West End, touring or session performers. The creative team is made up of Ben Durkin (music), Terry Newman (book and lyrics), David T Rolleston (additional lyrics) and Mike Saunders (orchestrations). Mike also recorded and mixed the double album in his recording studio at The Playroom, Arundel.









3. The imaginative storytelling from Victorian to 17th century England

The show is based on the 1840 novel Guy Fawkes or the Gunpowder Treason by William Harrison Ainsworth. Ainsworth was a popular English historical novelist, mainly focusing on fictional historical romances. We transition between the worlds of both Ainsworth in Victorian England, as well as Fawkes' time – aiming to show that each generation can find something different in the Fawkes story. At its heart the show explores how religious tolerance and understanding are as current today as they were in both Ainsworth's time and at the time of Fawkes' failed insurrection – events that ‘must not be forgot'.





4. What the future holds for the new musical

We have been planning to produce a live production or staged concert version of the show for several years. Sadly the pandemic has put a slight hold on these plans, but we are aiming to arrange something for later in 2021/22. You can sign-up to be the first to know about our plans.







5. Where can you find a copy of the album?

The double album (2 CDs) is available directly from our site or digitally through iTunes. Plus, we have some snazzy branded t-shirts to show you're part of #TeamFawkes.





Don't miss your chance to hear the professional Original Studio Cast Recording and follow the journey of this new musical!