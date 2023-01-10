Giffords Circus announces new tour for 2023

Much-loved circus troupe Giffords has revealed its 2023 show plans.

The company will open new production Les Enfants du Paradis on 6 April at Fennells Farm, Stroud, the home of the company in the Cotswolds. The piece will then tour to 13 venues, with the bonus of an extra week in London at Chiswick House and Gardens.

Director Cal McCrystal said today: "Les Enfants du Paradis will be our most lavish show yet! And with romance at its heart, the show's narrative will provide a playful context for some of the most intriguing, exciting and beautiful acts ever to appear at Giffords."

Acts confirmed for this year include veteran Tweedy the Clown, alongside actor and singer Michael Fletcher, award-winning aerialist Antony Cesar, illusionist Sergi Bukar, The Skating Medini, Amanda Sandow (with her liberty pony), foot jugglers and aerialists Romy and Alex Michael, the Luna Girls and Ethio-selam Troupe.

Other tour stops include locations in Frampton-on-Servern, Stow-on-the-Wold, Winchcombe, Blenheim Palace, Elstree, Evenley, Henley-on-Thames, Barrington, Minchinhampton, Marlborough Common and Cirencester.