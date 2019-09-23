Ghost Stories in the West End full cast announced

Full casting has been announced for Ghost Stories at the Ambassadors Theatre.

Simon Lipkin, performing as Professor Goodman, Garry Cooper playing Tony Matthews, Preston Nyman, appearing as Simon Rifkind and Richard Sutton, playing Mike Priddle, will all reprise their Lyric Hammersmith Theatre roles in the show.

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman's award-nominated horror play opens at the Ambassadors Theatre on 3 October, and is booking until 4 January.

Directed by Dyson, Nyman and Sean Holmes, the production – which first premiered at Liverpool Playhouse in 2010 before transferring to the Lyric Hammersmith and the West End – will also embark on a new tour in 2020.

It is designed by Jon Bausor, with lighting by James Farncombe and sound by Nick Manning. Ghost Stories revolves around a lecture on supernatural experiences.