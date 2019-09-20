Ghost Stories to embark on a UK tour

Ghost Stories will embark on a UK tour in 2020.

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman's award-nominated horror play opens at The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham on 8 January 2020, following the piece's run in the West End at the Ambassadors Theatre where it closes on 4 January.

The cast consists of Joshua Higgott (Professor Goodman), Paul Hawkyard (Tony Matthews) and Gus Gordon (Simon Rifkind), with Richard Sutton reprising his role as Mike Priddle (Lyric Hammersmith and the Ambassador Theatre).

The tour will then visit Bath Theatre Royal, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Woking New Victoria Theatre, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Brighton Theatre Royal, The Lowry Salford, Cardiff New Theatre, The Marlowe Theatre Canterbury, York Grand Opera House, Richmond Theatre, Liverpool Playhouse, Glasgow Theatre Royal, King's Theatre Edinburgh, Nuffield Southampton Theatres City and the Sheffield Lyceum.

Directed by Dyson, Nyman and Sean Holmes, the production – which premiered at Liverpool Playhouse in 2010 before transferring to the Lyric Hammersmith and the West End – will run at the Ambassadors Theatre from 3 October to 4 January and then tour.

It is designed by Jon Bausor, with lighting by James Farncombe, sound by Nick Manning and special effects by Scott Penrose. Ghost Stories revolves around a lecture on supernatural experiences.