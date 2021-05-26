Full company announced for Nunn's Happy Days revival

The company has been announced for the 60th anniversary production of Samuel Becket's Happy Days at Riverside Studios.

As previously announced, acclaimed Beckett interpreter Lisa Dwan will play Winnie in Trevor Nunn's production.

She'll be joined by Simon Wolfe (Dublin Carol, War Horse, Punk Rock) as her husband Willie.

In the play, Willie and Winnie are stuck in every sense of the word. Endless days and nights pass by while they struggle on, with only each other for company.

Completing the creative team are designer Robert Jones (Fiddler on the Roof, Quiz), lighting designer Tim Mitchell (Upstart Crow, Kinky Boots), sound designer Johnny Edwards (Moorcroft), production manager Matt Towell (Waitress, Come From Away), and costume supervisor Kate Hemstock (The Full Monty, We Will Rock You).

Happy Days opens on 17 June (previews from 11 June) at Riverside Studios, where the playwright rehearsed Endgame in 1980 and Waiting for Godot in 1984.

Produced by Anthology Theatre, it runs until 25 July 2021.