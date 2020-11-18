Trevor Nunn to direct Happy Days revival with Lisa Dwan at Riverside Studios

Trevor Nunn will head to Hammersmith for an anniversary revival of Samuel Beckett's iconic play Happy Days.

Following a woman, Winnie, who is stuck in a hole in the ground, the show will star award-winning actor and scholar Lisa Dwan, who has taken on some of Beckett's most iconic roles throughout her career in shows such as The Beckett Trilogy and No's Knife. Other credits include Not I and Beside the Sea.

The piece is set to open on 18 February 2021 at Riverside Studios with previews from 16 February, and running until 28 March.

The venue is where Beckett rehearsed a plethora of shows including Endgame and Waiting for Godot. Further casting and creative team are to be announced.