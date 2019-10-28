Pet Shop Boys musical Musik to return with Frances Barber

Frances Barber will return to the Pet Shop Boys musical Musik for a four-week run at Leicester Square Theatre, it was announced today.

The show – by writer Jonathan Harvey and Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe – will play from 5 February to 1 March after its 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Leicester Square Theatre performances earlier this year.

The 60-minute, one-woman production will star Barber as Billie Trix – the character who first appeared in the 2001 musical Closer to Heaven, also written by Harvey and the Pet Shop Boys. MUSIK is produced by Cahoots Theatre Company.

The Pet Shop Boys said: "When we wrote Closer to Heaven almost 20 years ago, we loved the compelling outrageousness of the character Bille Trix as written by Jonathan and performed by Frances Barber. We have all discussed for many years the idea of creating her own one-woman show which would give us the chance to write more songs for her as she looks back on her incredible career. We're thrilled that this show is finally happening."

Musik has direction by Josh Seymour, set and costume design by Lee Newby, lighting design by David Plater and sound design by Fergus O'Hare.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Tuesday 29 October at 10am via WhatsOnStage.