Five reasons you need to see ZooNation's Tales of the Turntable

ZooNation Youth Company bring their latest innovative dance piece to London, and we can't wait! Find out five reasons to be excited about this fun, family dance show at Southbank Centre.





1. The performers

This is a brand new dance show from the groundbreaking ZooNation Youth Company, the team that brought you the 'terrifically entertaining' (Metro) Groove on Down the Road. This incredible cast are at the beginning of their careers and this is your chance to see the stars of tomorrow first.

'The young cast are dazzling... Their precision and energy in the many group routines is exhilarating.' The Telegraph (on Groove on Down the Road.)





2. The choreography

Do you know your Rock step from your Candlestick, your Scooby Doo from your Leo Walk, your Bart Simpson from your Wreckin' Shop? No? Then this is the show to teach you a thing or two!

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, who has directed and choreographed the show, has been with award-winning ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company since 2005. Not only that, but she's the choreographer of West End smash-hit SIX.









3. The playlist

From the early origins of hip-hop, funk and soul, through to disco, house and rap – there is something for everyone to tap their feet to!

DJ Walde has written original music that features alongside tracks from Grandmaster Flash, Run DMC, Boyz II Men and many more.

4. The story

Tales of the Turntable is inspired by 80s film classics Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and Back to the Future. We join budding young DJ Eric, as his grandfather George winds back the clock through his gramophone.

George shows Eric the importance of what has come before and as the story unfolds, they realise they have more in common than they once thought.

5. It's the ultimate summer entertainment for all the family!

Grab your friends and family and come along to what promises to be the most uplifting, fun and entertaining dance show happening this summer.