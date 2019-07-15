Five fresh reasons to see Barber Shop Chronicles at the Roundhouse

After two sold-out runs at the National Theatre and an acclaimed world tour, Inua Ellams' smash-hit new play Barber Shop Chronicles returns, and we cannot wait! Opening its barber shop doors at London's Roundhouse, this joyous show plays at the iconic in-the-round performance space. Don't trim this off your must-see list – find out why this show really makes the cut.





1. It's the hottest ticket this summer

The return of this smash-hit means that if you missed it last time, or if you want to see it again, now's your chance to catch it at the Roundhouse in Camden. Barber Shop Chronicles is the critically-acclaimed play that makes you laugh as well as moves you, leaping from a barber shop in Peckham to Johannesburg, Harare, Kampala, Lagos and Accra over the course of a single day. With The Independent giving it ★★★★★ and calling it "Joyous. Brilliantly acted. Life-affirming. Go.", it's loved by audiences and critics alike.









2. Come inside The Barber Shop...

If you are a regular barber shop visitor or even if you're not, come inside! You'll get to see what the barber shop means to generations of men. A newsroom, political platform, local hot spot, confession box, preacher-pulpit and football stadium; this is the place where the banter can be barbed and the truth is always telling.







© Marc Brenner





3. The cast will have you dancing

With both Inua Ellams (Long Song Goodbye, Black T-shirt Collection, The Spalding Suite, An Evening with an Immigrant) and Olivier Award-winner Bijan Sheibani (The Brothers Size, Circle Mirror Transformation), the talents of Barber Shop Chronicles' writer and director means this show is completely unmissable, not to mention the amazingly talented cast. Meet them in the video below:









4. You will leave feeling fresh

Barber Shop Chronicles is presented in London's most iconic-in-the-round space, the Roundhouse, which will be coupled with wraparound events as part of the Fades, Braids & Identity programme. The programme is a whole series of theatre, photography, film and spoken word that platforms a diverse range of voices exploring race, gender, identity and the importance and politics of Black hair culture. Did we mention that there's also a pop-up barber? Get a fresh new look, or outlook – we've got you covered.





5. You're going to regret it if you don't book now

It's a strictly limited season, running for only six weeks, from 18 July to 24 August. So be quick to grab those tickets!