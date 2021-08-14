Everybody's Talking About Jamie reveals initial cast for north American premiere

Initial casting has been revealed for Everybody's Talking About Jamie's US premiere.

The show will open in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theatre as part of the venue's 2022 plans. The production, directed by Jonathan Butterell, will play from 16 January to 20 February.

The show, which has been in the West End for almost four years, is inspired by a documentary about Jamie Campbell, who wanted to be a drag queen at the age of 16. It is due to be released as a film on Amazon Prime in September.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has music by The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, book and lyrics by Tom McRae, direction by Jonathan Butterell, set and costumes by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound by Paul Groothuis and video by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson is the musical supervisor, Richard Weeden the musical director, Will Burton the casting director and George Richmond-Scott the associate director.

Layton Williams and Bianca del Rio (also known as Roy Haylock) will appear in the piece as Jamie New and Hugo / Loco Chanelle, with further cast to be confirmed. Williams is due to appear on tour in the musical when it recommences later this year. The show will also "pause" its West End run in September.

