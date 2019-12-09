Doctor Who immersive experience to open in London in 2020

An immersive theatrical event based on Doctor Who will premiere in late 2020, it was announced today.

Doctor Who Time Fracture: An Immersive Adventure is a partnership between BBC Studios and Immersive Everywhere, who are behind the UK's longest-running immersive show The Great Gatsby. The production will run at a London location, with further details to be announced at a later date.

The immersive show will put participants at the heart of the Doctor Who world, as they journey across space and time into new universes and attempt to save the planet.

Prior to tickets going on-sale, audiences are invited to purchase a Gallifreyan Coin token, which will give holders priority booking access when the performances are announced in early 2020.