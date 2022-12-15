Stage shows on Christmas TV: Les Misérables, Jesus Christ Superstar and Cirque du Soleil join line-up

Some more festive theatre to watch while the cold nights draw in!

We've already revealed a wealth of productions, but there are even more bits and bobs to add to your diaries. Find out more below:

– 2017 music spectacular It's Christmas Live, hosted by Jason Manford, will be broadcast on Sky Arts on Sunday (18 December) at 8.05am

– Hit piece The Play What I Wrote, featuring guest star Tom Hiddleston, is also confirmed to appear on BBC Four this Sunday (18 December) at 8pm. You can watch some clips below:

– The 2019 staged concert version of Les Misérables starring Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and Carrie Hope Fletcher will be broadcast later that same day (18 December), also on Sky Arts, at 10pm. Watch a clip here:

– Cirque du Soleil's 2012 hit show Zaia will be broadcast on Sky Arts on Tuesday (20 December) at 7pm.

– Cirque du Soleil's 1994 show Alegria will also make a return, being broadcast on Sky Arts the next day (21 September) at 1pm.

– The starry live broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar, led by John Legend and Sara Bareilles, will run on Christmas Eve on Sky Arts at the early time of 7.10am.

– After that, another Cirque Du Soleil show, the clown-tastic Kooza, will be shown from 9am to 11am.

– In what is quite a stagey day on Sky Arts, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be broadcast from 1pm to 2.40pm.

As already announced:

– Newsies: The Broadway Musical starring Jeremy Jordan will be shown on 23 December at 7.05am

– Peter Pan Live (the 2019 production) will be shown on Christmas Day at 1pm on Sky Arts

– Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker (the recent filmed production) will be shown on Christmas Day at 1.30pm on BBC Two

– A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story will be shown on Christmas Day at 7pm on BBC Four

– Annie Live (the 2021 production) will be shown on Boxing Day at 1pm on Sky Arts

Furthermore, it's been confirmed that the filmed performance of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, conceived and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, will be shown on New Year's Eve at 5.35pm on BBC Two.