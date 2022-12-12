Sky Arts and BBC announce stage shows being broadcast over Christmas

We're here to help you through the festive season by filling your TV schedule with theatre goodness!

On top of the veritable trove of riches already announced, the following may be of great interest to theatre folk:

– Newsies: The Broadway Musical starring Jeremy Jordan will be shown on 23 December at 7.05am

– Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (the 1999 video film version) will be shown on Christmas Eve at 1pm on Sky Arts

– Peter Pan Live (the 2019 production) will be shown on Christmas Day at 1pm on Sky Arts

– Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker (the recent filmed production) will be shown on Christmas Day at 1.30pm on BBC Two

– A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story will be shown on Christmas Day at 7pm on BBC Four – Annie Live (the 2021 production) will be shown on Boxing Day at 1pm on Sky Arts

Furthermore, it's been confirmed that the filmed performance of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, conceived and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, will be shown on New Year's Eve at 5.35pm on BBC Two. The three-hour concert is being truncated to a two hour, ten minute broadcast. The film version of Carousel will also be broadcast on 3 January 2023.

In addition, theatre wunderkind James Graham (Best of Enemies) will make an appearance on University Challenge.

For those wanting to experience Newsies in the flesh, a mega new production has had its UK premiere in Wembley.