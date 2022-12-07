Cheryl, Hugo Chegwin, Louise Ford and Scott Karim cast in 2:22 A Ghost Story

New casting has been revealed for 2:22 A Ghost Story's newest run, set to begin next month at a fresh West End venue.

Danny Robins' hit show, following a woman who believes she is being haunted, was first seen in the summer of 2021 featuring a cast that included WhatsOnStage Award-winners Lily Allen and Jake Wood.

Directed by Matthew Dunster, the production features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, co-direction by Isabel Marr, casting by Jessica Ronane and illusions by Chris Fisher. It is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

The spooky thriller is also set to make its US premiere at the Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from 29 October to 4 December 2022, with a cast including Constance Wu.

In early 2023, it will inherit the Lyric Theatre from Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, with running dates at the Shaftesbury Avenue theatre from 21 January 2023 to 23 April 2023.

Set to appear in the show will be pop icon Cheryl ("Fight for This Love"), Hugo Chegwin (People Just Do Nothing), Scott Karim (The Invisible Hand) and Louise Ford. Tickets are on sale below.

Cheryl (who will play Jenny) said: "I am really excited to be taking part in what is such a new challenge for me. I have always loved and been a big fan of theatre so I'm especially excited to be playing the role of Jenny in this production of 2:22. It is a brilliant role and subject matter with a very interesting plot! Danny Robins is such an intriguing character which is evident throughout this play and his style of writing has an odd sense of familiarity to me, being a fellow Geordie! I look forward to working with Matthew and the other cast members and can't wait to get going."