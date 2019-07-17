Cats film releases behind-the-scenes video with Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift and more

A first look at the new Cats film has been released on social media.

Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, James Corden, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo and Ian McKellen have all been cast in Working Title's film. It has also been confirmed that Mary Poppins star Zizi Strallen has joined the film, playing the role of Tantomile, alongside Royal Ballet principals Francesca Hayward and Steven McRae.

Hooper, who directed Les Misérables and The King's Speech began shooting in November with the film slated for a Christmas 2019 release. Lee Hall (Billy Elliott) has adapted the screenplay from Lloyd Webber's musical.

Originally opening in 1981, Cats has music from Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics from TS Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. The story follows a group of cats deciding who will ascend to the Heavyside Layer. Elaine Paige played Grizabella in the original London cast alongside Brian Blessed, Sarah Brightman, Wayne Sleep, Bonnie Langford and Paul Nicholas.