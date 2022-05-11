Casting announced for Starcrossed at Wilton's Music Hall

Casting has been announced for Starcrossed, a new take on Romeo and Juliet that receives its UK premiere at Wilton's Music Hall next month.

Rachel Garnet's play, which premiered at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2019, will be directed by Philip Wilson and runs from 6 to 25 June (previews from 1 June).

The cast will feature Connor Delves (who created the role of Mercutio in New York), Tommy Sim'aan (Tybalt) and Gethin Alderman (The Player), who are joined by Ed Tunningley as understudy.

According to press material: "A fresh and sexy twist on one of the world's most famous love stories, Starcrossed reveals the intrigue and passion of a forbidden romance between Mercutio and Tybalt – forged in strife, stifled by circumstance and silenced by history."