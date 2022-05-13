Casting announced for Roy Williams' The Fellowship at Hampstead Theatre

Hampstead Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the upcoming world premiere of The Fellowship by Roy Williams.

Helmed by Paulette Randall, making her Hampstead directorial debut, the production runs from 17 June to 23 July 2022.

The cast comprises Rosie Day, Ethan Hazzard, Trevor Laird, Suzette Llewellyn, Cherrelle Skeete and Lucy Vandi.

Randall is joined on the creative team by designer Libby Watson, lighting designer Mark Jonathan, sound designer Delroy Murray, casting director Briony Barnett CDG, associate director Grace Joseph and assistant designer Roma Farnell.

The play centres on sisters Dawn (Vandi) and Marcia Adams (Llewellyn), children of the Windrush generation who grew up in 1980s London and were activists on the front line against the multiple injustices of that time. Decades on, they find they have little in common beyond family... Can they navigate the turmoil that lies ahead, leave the past behind, and seize the future with the bond between them still intact?

Williams said: "It's a story about family, grief and race; about passing trauma on, about generational differences, about the endlessly difficult relationships between women and men, black and white, young and old.... I can't wait to see the production come alive at Hampstead Theatre with this wonderful team of artists."