Cast for The Spongebob Musical's UK premiere announced

Casting has been unveiled for the UK premiere of The Spongebob Musical, based on the beloved animated series.

Featuring SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Eugene and Gary the Snail, the musical has original tunes by the likes of Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Sara Bareilles, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Plain White T's and more. It is written by Kyle Jarrow and conceived by Tina Landau, and there are additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt.

The tour will open at Southampton on 5 April 2023, before visiting Birmingham, Bradford, Oxford, Dublin, Manchester, Belfast, Cardiff, Blackpool, Peterborough, Wolverhampton, Norwich, Leicester and Aberdeen ahead of spending five weeks over the summer at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall prior to visiting Plymouth.

The 14-strong company for the show

Set to appear in the show will be Gareth Gates (he/him) as Squidward, Divina de Campo (she/her) as Sheldon J Plankton, Lewis Cornay (he/him) as SpongeBob, Irfan Damani (he/him) as Patrick, Chrissie Bhima (she/her) as Sandy, Richard J Hunt (he/him) as Mr Krabs, Sarah Freer (she/her) as Pearl, Eloise Davies (she/her) as Mrs Puff, Hannah Lowther (she/her) as Karen and Rebecca Lisewski (she/her) as Mayor.

They are joined by Sam Beveridge (he/him), Jeremiah Olaleye (he/him), Eleanor Turiansky (she/her), Rhys Batten (he/him) and Reece Kerridge (he/him).

Gates is not currently set to appear in Bradford, Manchester, Peterborough, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Aberdeen, London and Plymouth.

The tour is set to be directed by Tara Overfield Wilkinson (she/her), with choreographer Fabian Aloise (he/him), designer Steve Howell (he/him), musical supervisor Mark Crossland (he/him), musical director Marcus Carter-Adams (he/him), costume designer Sarah Mercade (she/her), lighting and video designer Ben Bull (he/him), sound designer Ben Harrison (he/him), costume and wig supervisor Megan Rarity (she/her), associate choreographer Paris Green (she/her) and casting director Harry Blumenau casting (he/him).

Tickets for select tour stops are on sale below.