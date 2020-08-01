Details about Beauty and the Beast prequel series revealed by Alan Menken

Alan Menken has had a very busy few weeks – becoming the 16th EGOT winner in history, announcing a brand new musical animated film and, now, revealing more details about an upcoming Beauty and the Beast Disney Plus series.

Previous reports had said that the series will follow the iconic film's villain Gaston, who was played by Luke Evans in the recent 2017 live-action series. Evans, as well as Josh Gad (who played LeFou in the film), will both reprise their roles in the live-action series, which will feature musical numbers and generally flesh out the lives of the two antagonists before their fateful experiences with a rose and an angry man-monster.

In a new interview with Variety, Menken, who is working on the prequel series, has now revealed its title – "Little Town". The name is a reference to the lyrics from the original film's opening number "Belle", sung by Emma Watson in the most recent live-action cinematic piece.

Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz have signed onto co-write and run the series, while Gad will be an additional co-writer, as well as an executive producer alongside Kitsis and Horowitz.

It is not known whether Watson, or co-star Dan Stevens, will return to the prequel, or when it may be seen in the UK.

Menken is very busy at the moment, with work continuing on a live-action version of The Little Mermaid with Lin-Manuel Miranda (the film recently announced casting) as well as a Night at the Museum musical and Hercules stage show and live-action film.

Further details on Little Town, produced by ABC Signature Studios, are to be announced.