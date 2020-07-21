New Alan Menken musical movie Spellbound to be released in 2022

Alan Menken, the composer who created the likes of Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, will release a new animated musical movie in the autumn of 2022 according to The Wrap.

Menken will work with lyricist Glenn Slater (Tangled) on the film, which is being created by production company Skydance Animation alongside Paramount. The musical fantasy is called Spellbound, and follows a girl who has to break a spell that divides her kingdom in two.

The creative team is a who's who of animation prowess, with direction by Shrek's Vicky Jenson and a screenplay by Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin (Mulan) and Linda Woolverton (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King). Casting and further details are to be revealed.

Menken is very busy at the moment, with work continuing on a live-action version of The Little Mermaid with Lin-Manuel Miranda (the film recently announced casting) as well as a Night at the Museum musical and Hercules stage show.