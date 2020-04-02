Alan Menken confirms casting for Little Mermaid live action movie

Alan Menken has confirmed casting for the new Little Mermaid live-action film.

The confirmations came while Menken chatted to Young Artists of America, where he also discussed other projects he was working on including a Night at the Museum musical.

According to Menken: "Melissa McCarthy came in and sang Ursula, Javier Bardem came in and sang King Triton, Daveed Diggs, who is from Hamilton, sang Sebastian, with Awkwafina singing Scuttle".

Menken has stated that he and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be writing four new songs for the movie, on top of those featured in the original. It is directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by David Magee.

Halle Bailey, 19, will take on the role of mermaid Ariel, with other casting rumoured to include Jonah Hauer-King and Jacob Tremblay.

