10 actors who could play Hercules in the live-action film

They've announced a live-action Hercules film! The Disney animation is coming to life on the big screen, with Alan Menken refining the movie (while also working on the stage version, which still needs to make its way to the UK!). So I guess if we don't get any of these guys on screen, we'd happily take them in the theatre.

Here are ten stars we'd love to see play Hercules:









John Boyega

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Who? The actor has just completed his stint in the new Star Wars trilogy and would make a fine Hercules, with his self deprecating humour and gleeful clowning around.

Can he sing? We've scoured YouTube and get the vague sense that he'd be pretty decent – there's a hint of it in this quick rendition of "ABC".





Zac Efron

© Ivo Duran from Brazil / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)

Who? Efron has done more musical films than most seasoned pros – the High School Musical trilogy, The Greatest Showman, Hairspray...

Can he sing? He was great in The Greatest Showman – we all know Efron had the vocal chops to go the distance.





Luke Brady

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Who? The leading man in The Prince of Egypt musical has been sticking to stage performances so far – (though he has had parts in Fresh Meat and Murder on the Orient Express) but could likely transition to the big screen!

Can he sing? Brady was barely off stage in The Prince of Egypt – pretty much a Herculean performance in itself!





Jacob Anderson

© Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

Who? Most people would probably know him as Grey Worm, the silent yet heroic Unsullied leader in Game of Thrones.

Can he sing? Yes. The guy's composed and released a wad of great music under his stage name Raleigh Ritchie. He dropped a brand new album today (call that good timing).





Daniel Portman

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Who? Another Game of Thrones alum – this time its the actor playing Podrick Payne. Portman was a fan favourite on the show and will likely bring the same lovability to the role.

Can he sing? Yes – pretty well in fact. You can listen to his singing in Game of Thrones here.





Tom Holland

© Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

Who? Spider-Man, spider-man, does whatever a Greek demi-god can?

Can he sing? A stint as Billy Elliot in the West End musical proves Holland is more than good enough to get it right.





Himesh Patel

© Montclair Film / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)

Who? The actor rose from a role in EastEnders to lead the brand new musical comedy film Yesterday in what was a breakthrough performance. Hercules could be a fab next step.

Can he sing? Definitely. If he's good enough for Paul McCartney and Danny Boyle, he's good enough for anyone.





Alfred Enoch

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Who? The actor has been on screen in the likes of the Harry Potter franchise and recently appeared in stage shows like Red in the West End. On the TV front he's also wowed audiences in How to Get Away with Murder.

Can he sing? We don't have definitive proof, but here's a karaoke video of him singing "Twist and Shout" with Harry Potter co-star Devon Murray and they don't seem too bad.





Taron Egerton

© Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

Who? The actor has appeared in a string of successful blockbusters of late – Kingsman, Rocket Man, how about he plays a man blessed with divine strength?

Can he sing? He was Elton John – Hercules would be a walk in the park! (Also Elton's middle name is Hercules, so it seems too good an opportunity to miss.)





Richard Madden

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Who? Clearly we've got a thing for Game of Thrones actors on this listicle. Known for playing Robb Stark (or the pouty agent man in Bodyguard), Madden is also about to appear in a Marvel movie, so might have a solid "in" at Disney.

Can he sing? Apparently so, after his rather lush performance in Rocket Man.