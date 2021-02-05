BBC One's Musicals: The Greatest Show TV event: all the shows performing this weekend

This Sunday, the BBC will be hosting an epic 100-minute concert featuring a variety of musical performances.

Taking place at 7.40pm GMT and then available for a full year on BBC iPlayer (!) the concert will feature a number of performers singing tunes from sone of the most famous musicals of recent years. You can see some glossy photos from the event here, plus find out who's in the ensemble.









We run through what audiences might expect:

- Sheridan Smith and Amanda Holden will duet on "I Know Him So Well" – from Chess

- Gavin Spokes, from the West End production of Hamilton, will perform hit number "You'll Be Back"

- Michael Ball will perform showstopper "You Can't Stop The Beat" from Hairspray

- Smith will also return to her lauded turn as Fanny Brice to give a rendition of "Don't Rain On My Parade" from Funny Girl

- Soon-to-be West End leading light Ivano Turco performs "Only You, Lonely You" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming mucsical Cinderella

- From Los Angeles, Nicole Scherzinger performs "Never Enough" from movie musical The Greatest Showman

Nicole Raquel Dennis singing Dreamgirls

© BBC/Guy Levy

- Because they're the crown jewels of the West End, the Queens of Six will perform "Six"

- Stage star Ramin Karimloo sings "The Music Of The Night" from The Phantom Of The Opera, a show he's appeared in on a plethora of occasions

- Tight-knit trio Mazz Murray, Kate Graham and Jo Napthine of MAMMA MIA! perform "Dancing Queen"

- Simply the best – Aisha Jawando of the West End production of TINA, The Tina Turner Musical will perform, well, "The Best"

- Lea Salonga performs "I Dreamed A Dream" from Les Misérables – with her performance recorded in Manila

- Former star of the West End show and current lead on the tour, Layton Williams of Everybody's Talking About Jamie performs "The Wall In My Head"

- WhatsOnStage Award-winner Sam Tutty sings "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen, alongside members of the West End cast

- Announced as leading the upcoming tour of the show, Nicole Raquel Dennis of "Dreamgirls" with And I Am Telling You

- Former Elphaba Kerry Ellis sings "Defying Gravity" from Wicked

- Jac Yarrow, with the public, performing "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat

Ramin Karimloo

© BBC/Guy Levy

The following shows will not be broadcast, but can be listened to now on BBC Sounds:

- Josh Groban sings "The Impossible Dream" from Man Of La Mancha (on Radio 2 only)

- Elaine Paige will return to the part of Norma Desmond with Sunset Boulevard's "As If We Never Said Goodbye" (on Radio 2 only)

- Part of the original West End cast, Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime perform "When You Believe" from The Prince Of Egypt (on Radio 2 only)