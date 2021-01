First look photos have been released for the BBC's Musicals: The Greatest Show event taking place this evening on BBC Radio 2 (7 to 9pm GMT) and next weekend on BBC One (Sunday, 7.40pm GMT).

Featuring a plethora of performances recorded at The London Palladium, you can take a look at images below ahead of 7pm's radio broadcast.

Find out who's set to appear here.

Later today, Radio 2 is also set to unveil the nation's favourite musical tunes – keep your eyes peeled for more!









Gavin Spokes performing Hamilton

© BBC/Guy Levy

Ramin Karimloo performing "The Music of the Night

© BBC/Guy Levy

Jac Yarrow singing Joseph

© BBC/Guy Levy

The London Palladium stage

© BBC/Guy Levy

Kerry Ellis singing Wicked

© BBC/Guy Levy

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen

© BBC/Guy Levy

The cast of Mamma Mia!

© BBC/Guy Levy

Aisha Jawando singing Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

© BBC/Guy Levy

Michael Ball

© BBC/Guy Levy

Aisha Jawando

© BBC/Guy Levy

An ensemble of stage performers

© BBC/Guy Levy

Alexia Khadime and Christine Allado singing The Prince of Egypt

© BBC/Guy Levy

Layton Williams singing "Wall in My Head" from Everybody's Talking About Jamie

© BBC/Guy Levy

Ivano Turco singing Cinderella

© BBC/Guy Levy

Sheridan Smith

© BBC/Guy Levy

Amanda Holden

© BBC/Guy Levy

Mazz Murray singing Mamma Mia!

© BBC/Guy Levy