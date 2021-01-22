BBC's musical celebration The Greatest Show: every stage show set to perform

The event kicks off next week on BBC Radio Two with a weekend's worth of documentaries, celebrations and performances, spearheaded by Sheridan Smith, Michael Ball and Elaine Paige.

This will reach a general stagey crescendo with Musicals: The Greatest Show – a two-hour odyssey through musical feature, featuring a plethora of specially recorded numbers.

This will then be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in February – we'll also have photos and special interviews over the coming week.





In a helpful round-up, we've listed all the shows you can expect to hear/see as part of the event:

- Smith and Amanda Holden will duet on "I Know Him So Well" – from Chess

- Gavin Spokes, from the West End production of Hamilton, will perform hit number "You'll Be Back"

- Michael Ball will perform showstopper "You Can't Stop The Beat" from Hairspray

- Smith will also return to her lauded turn as Fanny Price to give a rendition of "Don't Rain On My Parade" from Funny Girl

- Soon-to-be West End leading light Ivano Turco performs "Only You, Lonely You" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming mucsical Cinderella

- From Los Angeles, Nicole Scherzinger performs "Never Enough" from movie musical The Greatest Showman

- Josh Groban sings "The Impossible Dream" from Man Of La Mancha (on Radio 2 only)

- Paige will return to the part of Norma Desmond with Sunset Boulevard's "As If We Never Said Goodbye" (on Radio 2 only)

- Because they're the crown jewels of the West End, the Queens of Six will perform "Six"

- Stage star Ramin Karimloo sings "The Music Of The Night" from The Phantom Of The Opera, a show he's appeared in on a plethora of occasions

- Tight-knit trio Mazz Murray, Kate Graham and Jo Napthine of MAMMA MIA! perform "Dancing Queen"

- Simply the best – Aisha Jawando of the West End production of TINA, The Tina Turner Musical will perform, well, "The Best"

- Lea Salonga performs "I Dreamed A Dream" from Les Misérables – with her performance recorded in Manila

- Former star of the West End show and current lead on the tour, Layton Williams of Everybody's Talking About Jamie performs "The Wall In My Head"

- WhatsOnStage Award-winner Sam Tutty sings "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen, alongside members of the West End cast

- Announced as leading the upcoming tour of the show, Nicole Raquel Dennis of "Dreamgirls" with And I Am Telling You

- Former Elphaba Kerry Ellis sings "Defying Gravity" from Wicked

- Part of the original West End cast, Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime perform "When You Believe" from The Prince Of Egypt (on Radio 2 only)

- Jac Yarrow, with the public, performing "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat

You can find out more about Yarrow's special performance here – here's to next weekend!