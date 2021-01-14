BBC invites audiences to take part in mass rendition of Joseph's "Any Dream Will Do" – here's how

The BBC has given audiences the chance to take part in a mass virtual rendition of "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

As part of the recently unveiled Musicals: The Greatest Show series of programmes (you can find out more about that here), theatre fans can record their own performances of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice number from the show, and then submit them as part of a mass sing-along led by Joseph star Jac Yarrow.

Participants can download the relevant bits and bobs from the Beeb's site, and record themselves in portrait – with the final result then being sent to [email protected] You can find out more here.

The sing-along number is part of a variety of shows that the BBC are presenting from late January, with a large number fronted by Sheridan Smith.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is set to return to The London Palladium next summer after rescheduling its 2020 run. The revival production is directed by Laurence Connor (School of Rock, Miss Saigon), with choreography from JoAnn M Hunter, design from Morgan Large, lighting from Ben Cracknell and sound from Gareth Owen. Casting is by Stuart Burt with children's casting by Joanne Hawes.