BBC's Musicals: The Greatest Show TV event – ensemble cast revealed

Supporting the BBC's epic musical celebration (which is being broadcast on BBC One on Sunday), is a line-up of stage performers – who have now been revealed.

Standing in the circle at The London Palladium (you can see further photos here), the company are present on a variety of numbers, providing backing vocals throughout the concert.

The BBC has revealed the ensemble is composed of Sarah Accomando (Grease), Nicole Baisdon (The Book of Mormon), Jonathan Bentley (Mamma Mia!), Beth Berwick-Lowe (The Bluebird Belles), Jon Boydon (Jersey Boys), Ian Carlyle (The Lion King), Dean Chisnall (Les Misérables), Scott Garnham (Les Misérables), Erin Hair (The Wizard of Oz), Emma Hatton (Wicked), Jenna Lee James (Cats), Sejal Keshwala (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Connor McAllister (Hair), Joel Montague (Waitress), Nathaniel Morrison (Porgy and Bess) and Miria Parvin (Matilda).

You can see which numbers will be broadcast on Sunday here.

Nicole Raquel Dennis singing Dreamgirls

© BBC/Guy Levy

The show is also available to listen to now via BBC Sounds!