BBC releases entire Broadway musicals Prom on BBC iPlayer

The BBC has released the recording of its 2012 Prom featuring a series of Broadway hits.

Led by the John Wilson Orchestra, the performance features tunes by George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Leonard Bernstein, with soloists including Seth MacFarlane, Anna-Jane Casey, Sierra Boggess, Julian Ovenden and Rodney-Earl appearing at the central London venue for the production.

The Prom was presented on BBC Four last night and will be available for a month on the UK streaming platform. The special encore screening also features an interview between Katie Derham and soprano Elizabeth Llewellyn.

