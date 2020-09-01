WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

WhatsOnStage at Home: Our guide to get you through lockdown and beyond

Theatres might currently be on shutdown with us all cooped up at home, but our guide will keep you up-to-date on accessing amazing theatre online (often for free) along with fun stagey features and interviews to keep you entertained - from the comfort of your own sofa! We'll make sure you don't miss a thing.

First things first...

Fancy accessing the latest free online theatre streams from the comfort of your own home?

Marvellous musicals heading to the West End later this year

Get listening and reading with our pick of theatrical gems

Turn on the TV and get lost in these musical films and musical-themed shows

Perfect plays to get excited about later this year

Get the lowdown on lockdown from theatrical superstars

Raise your spirits with videos from your favourite shows and performers

Don't forget - all your beloved shows will be back soon

Test your stagey knowledge with one of our brain teasing quizzes

Have a read of our fun features to keep you entertained

Enjoy a star-studded concert later this year